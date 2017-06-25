Kings Daily: Joerger’s team needs time

Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Welcome back to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s NBA draft coverage. Get caught up with our latest stories, and we’ll keep you posted while the Kings get this thing figured out. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

How do you assess Dave Joerger’s coaching next season? Check back in three years

With rookies De’Aaron Fox, Frank Mason III, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles added to an already young Sacramento Kings team, coach Dave Joerger is focused on the future. Coaches around the league and Kings veterans praised Joerger’s work last season. But he still needs time.

Video: Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league

Voisin: Giles draws Webber comparisons. Why that’s good, bad and a draft gamble Kings liked

Giles arrives in Sacramento with a huge skillset. But he also brings questions about his health after playing sparingly at Duke. The Kings took a high-risk, high-reward gamble with the young forward.

Video: Harry Giles had a good feeling about Sacramento after his pre-draft workout

Video: De’Aaron Fox is ready to get to work with Kings rookies who he actually already knows well

Video: Justin Jackson knows it will be hard for the rookies to fit in with the Kings to start out

NBA: A point center? DeMarcus Cousins’ new physique has Pelicans confident he can fit that role

DeMarcus Cousins has been improving his physique since the season ended – so much so that New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry feels comfortable referring to the three-time All-Star as a “point center.”

 
Sports Videos