Kings Daily: Joerger’s team needs time

How do you assess Dave Joerger’s coaching next season? Check back in three years
With rookies De’Aaron Fox, Frank Mason III, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles added to an already young Sacramento Kings team, coach Dave Joerger is focused on the future. Coaches around the league and Kings veterans praised Joerger’s work last season. But he still needs time.
Video: Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about having a young team and summer league
Voisin: Giles draws Webber comparisons. Why that’s good, bad and a draft gamble Kings liked
Giles arrives in Sacramento with a huge skillset. But he also brings questions about his health after playing sparingly at Duke. The Kings took a high-risk, high-reward gamble with the young forward.
Video: Harry Giles had a good feeling about Sacramento after his pre-draft workout
Video: De’Aaron Fox is ready to get to work with Kings rookies who he actually already knows well
Video: Justin Jackson knows it will be hard for the rookies to fit in with the Kings to start out
NBA: A point center? DeMarcus Cousins’ new physique has Pelicans confident he can fit that role
DeMarcus Cousins has been improving his physique since the season ended – so much so that New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry feels comfortable referring to the three-time All-Star as a “point center.”
