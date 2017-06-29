Will Kings pursue familiar face, a big name? Here are five free agents they could add

NBA free agency officially starts at 9:01 p.m. Friday. Here are five players who could strike deals with the Sacramento Kings.
Paul Millsap
Millsap, a 32-year-old power forward, could be a good option, but the four-time All-Star with Atlanta likely would come with a hefty price tag. The Kings would need to do a sign-and-trade to get him more money and compensate the rebuilding Hawks.
Otto Porter
Porter is a reasonable target if the Kings want to pursue a big-name restricted free agent. He’s only 24 and would be the Kings’ starting small forward. He would be eligible for a four-year deal in the $100 million range, which the Wizards might not be inclined to match.
Darren Collison
If the Kings prefer a familiar face, they could re-sign the veteran point guard. Collison’s three-year deal is up, and it would probably take a big bump from the $5.2 million he made last season to convince him to return, knowing the job eventually will go to top draft pick De’Aaron Fox.
Danilo Gallinari
If the Kings decide to splurge on an unrestricted free agent, they could make a big offer to the proven scorer who made $15 million last season. At 6-foot-10, the forward would add much-needed size along with his shooting, and he might be less expensive than a player like Houston’s Ryan Anderson.
George Hill
The Kings could get the veteran who averaged 16.9 points last season on a short-term deal, if they decide to add experience. He made $8 million last season, and if reports of Utah’s interest in Ricky Rubio lead to a deal, Hill could be looking for a new team. The 29-year-old might accept a shorter deal with the Kings, knowing Fox is the eventual starting point guard, for a chance to re-enter free agency for a bigger payday.
