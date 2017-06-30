Jason Jones and Ailene Voisin on Thursday, June 29, 2017, analyze pressing questions facing the new-look Sacramento Kings this offseason, including the draft, free agency, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and how to measure the team's success. Video by Hector Amezcua Photos by Sacramento Bee, Associated Press
June 30, 2017 4:16 PM

Why Hield, second-year Kings have more to prove than rookies in ‘critical’ next step

By Jason Jones

The Kings spent the final 25 games of last season laying a foundation. Next week, they start building.

Las Vegas summer league play opens next Friday – a time for the Kings’ four second-year players to show what they learned from that 8-17 finish. The summer league roster announced Friday includes eight draft picks from the last two years.

All-Rookie first-team member Buddy Hield, Georgios Papagiannis, Malachi Richardson and Skal Labissiere face a “critical” time in their development entering their sophomore seasons, Kings coach Dave Joerger said. Richardson’s last game action came in February, when he injured his hamstring.

“They’ve been with us for a year; they know what we’re trying to do,” Joerger said.

Rookies De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason III are also on the squad, but as Joerger notes, they’re recovering from the hectic draft process and probably haven’t even found a place to live before departing for summer league.

So while their play is important, it’s understood that they’ll be learning a lot and trying to catch up.

Hield, Papagiannis, Richardson and Labissiere, on the other hand, have been working out in Sacramento and are expected to play bigger roles next season.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to carry over the confidence they had the last 25 games of the year with the minutes they were playing,” Joerger said. “To be, ‘I’m here now, I don’t want to go back, we want to keep getting better.’ And our guys have that mindset.”

Assistant coach Jason March will coach the team, which opens play next Friday against Phoenix.

The Kings will hold a summer league minicamp starting Monday before leaving Thursday for Las Vegas.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

 
Kings Las Vegas summer league roster

No.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Birthdate

College/Last Team/Home Country

Yrs.

5

De’Aaron Fox

G

6-3

175

12/20/97

Kentucky/USA

R

15

Frank Mason III

G

6-0

190

04/03/94

Kansas/USA

R

18

Dominique Hawkins

G

6-2

188

06/27/94

Kentucky/USA

R

24

Buddy Hield

G

6-4

214

12/17/93

Oklahoma/Kings/Bahamas

1

26

Scootie Randall

G-F

6-6

225

01/05/90

Temple/Cyberdyne Japan/USA

R

19

Naz Mitrou-Long

G

6-4

218

08/03/93

Iowa State/USA

R

23

Malachi Richardson

G

6-6

205

01/05/96

Syracuse/Kings/USA

R

25

Justin Jackson

F

6-8

209

03/25/95

North Carolina/USA

R

29

JaKarr Sampson

F

6-8

223

03/20/93

St.John’s/Iowa (G-League)/USA

2

37

Reggie Hearn

F

6-4

209

08/14/91

Northwestern/Reno Bighorns/USA

R

35

Luis Montero

G

6-7

200

04/06/93

Reno Bighorns/Dominican Republic

R

13

Georgios Papagiannis

C

7-1

240

07/03/97

Panathinaikos/Kings/Greece

1

3

Skal Labissiere

F-C

6-11

225

03/18/96

Kentucky/Kings/Haiti

1

20

Harry Giles

F

6-10

240

04/22/98

Duke/USA

R

50

Jack Cooley

F

6-10

274

04/04/91

Notre Dame/Ludwigsburg, Germany/USA

1

88

Eric Stuteville

F-C

6-11

245

02/06/95

Sacramento State/USA

R

77

Phil Scrubb

G

6-3

185

11/27/92

Carleton/AEK Athens/Canada

