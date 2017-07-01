Kings’ search for power and experience could lead to Zach Randolph

The Kings’ desire to add wisdom to their youthful locker room could lead them to a player coach Dave Joerger knows well.

Memphis power forward Zach Randolph is a player the Kings are very interested in signing, according to league sources.

Randolph, who will be 36 on July 16, also has received interest from Cleveland, which would put him closer to an NBA championship. But the rebuilding Kings have something Cleveland lacks, a lot of money under the NBA’s salary cap.

Randolph, a two-time All-Star, has made $175 million in 16 NBA seasons, so he might be willing to do what David West did last season. West agreed to a lower salary to play for Golden State and won his first NBA title.

The Kings’ two power forwards have little experience.

Skal Labissiere, acquired by the Kings after being selected 28th by Phoenix last season, played in just 33 games last season, most after the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 20. Harry Giles, who averaged just 11.5 minutes with Duke last season after tearing his ACL for the second time as a high school senior, was the 20th pick in this year’s draft.

Randolph, who played for Joerger in Memphis, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in 73 games last season for the Grizzlies. In 1,057 games in his career, he’s averaged 31.3 minutes, 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Plus, Randolph would bring much-needed toughness to the roster.

The Kings also have been linked to two other power forwards, Oklahoma City’s Taj Gibson and Toronto’s Patrick Patterson.

The team entered free agency looking to add experience at power forward, small forward and point guard.

The search for a small forward began Friday night when team officials met with Golden State’s Andre Iguodala and will continue Sunday with a meeting with Toronto’s P.J. Tucker.

The odds of landing Iguodala always appeared to be long, and Saturday’s developments only reinforced that.

The Bay Area News Group reported the Warriors were prepared to offer Iguodala a three-year contract worth between $13 million and $15 million per season.

That offer coupled with the Warriors being favored to win another NBA title next season could be enough to convince Iguodala to pass up more money with another team.

At point guard, the Kings might bring back veteran Ty Lawson, who signed a one-year contract with the team before last season and is an unrestricted free agent. While Lawson waits for an offer from the Kings that he might be willing to accept, he reportedly has drawn interest from New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.