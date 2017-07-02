Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) guards against Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the first half in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) guards against Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the first half in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP
July 02, 2017 11:14 AM

Kings might be willing to play the waiting game with Otto Porter

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

The Kings met with Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Sunday, league sources confirmed to The Bee.

It would likely take an offer in the four-year, $100 million range to entice Porter to sign an offer sheet. That would be no problem as the Kings entered free agency with more than $52 million under the salary cap and thus far, have only committed to signing Bogdan Bogdanovic, whose first-year salary would be $8.4 million.

An offer sheet to Porter could be signed prior to the league moratorium on signings that ends July 6. The Wizards would have until 11:59 p.m. EST on July 8 to match the offer.

All reports out of Washington indicate the Wizards intend to match any offer for Porter, who was the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Porter is the latest player the Kings have reached out to in search of a new small forward. Porter fits many of the criteria the Kings are looking for in a veteran to add to their young core. Porter is young (24) and has good size at 6-foot-8 and coming off his best season in which he posted career highs with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and shot 51.6 percent from the field, including 43.4 percent from 3-point range.e

The Kings have already seen two of their small forward targets agree to deals with other teams. Andre Iguodala agreed to return to Golden State and P.J. Tucker agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The Kings covet a veteran at small forward because as of now, they’d either be going small with a a guard there or relying on rookie Justin Jackson.

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings

Jason Jones and Ailene Voisin on Thursday, June 29, 2017, analyze pressing questions facing the new-look Sacramento Kings this offseason, including the draft, free agency, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and how to measure the team's success.

Video by Hector Amezcua Photos by Sacramento Bee, Associated Press
 
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

