For Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, summer session begins now

Jason Jones and Ailene Voisin on Thursday, June 29, 2017, analyze pressing questions facing the new-look Sacramento Kings this offseason, including the draft, free agency, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and how to measure the team's success.
Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac discusses the team's plans heading into the June 22 NBA draft, including his confidence level in the kind of players who will be available at Nos. 5 and 10 overall.
Cameron Oliver, who completed his sophomore season at Nevada before coming out for the NBA draft, says it feels good to showcase his skills during his hometown workout with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Oliver graduated from Grant High School.
Donovan Mitchell said on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, that his workout with the Sacramento Kings gave him a "good first taste" of Sacramento. Mitchell, who played as a freshman and sophomore at Louisville, is looking to continue his career in the NBA after the draft later this month.
Giles had his first pre-draft workout Tuesday with the Kings. He admits being a bit nervous but felt good about his individual workout. It’s the first of at least five Giles said he has planned, with the next one in Portland.