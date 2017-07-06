Former Galt High School star joins Kings coaching staff

The Kings hired former Galt High School star Phil Ricci as an assistant player development coach, the team announced Thursday.
Ricci has been with the team during the offseason, assisting with pre-draft workouts and practices this week leading up to summer league, which begins for the Kings on Friday in Las Vegas.
Ricci starred at Delta Community College in Stockton and Oregon State. He was an All-Pacific-10 Conference First Team selection as a senior in 2002, averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, and he was also on the Kings’ training camp roster that year.
Ricci’s pro career included stops in Spain, Japan, Korea, France, Israel and the Czech Republic and the NBA Development League.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments