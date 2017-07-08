Rookies Fox, Jackson and Giles sign their contracts with the Kings

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:35 Coach Jason March is pleased with the progress young players are making Pause 1:45 De'Aaron Fox was nervous, but he still scored 18 points 1:16 Meet the Kings' new veterans 6:10 Kings assistant coach Jason March likes how the Kings have worked to prepare for summer league 4:05 Buddy Hield is looking to be a leader starting in summer league 4:01 Kings' Skal Labissiere more prepared for his second summer league 4:57 For Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, summer session begins now 4:31 Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings 1:05 Harry Giles had a good feeling about Sacramento after his pre-draft workout 1:08 Justin Jackson knows it will be hard for the rookies to fit in with the Kings to start out Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Justin Jackson, the 15th pick for the Sacramento Kings, is set to earn $1.97 million after signing a rookie contract. He talks about offense as summer league play continues in Las Vegas. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Justin Jackson, the 15th pick for the Sacramento Kings, is set to earn $1.97 million after signing a rookie contract. He talks about offense as summer league play continues in Las Vegas. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee