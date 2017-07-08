Rookies Fox, Jackson and Giles sign their contracts with the Kings

The Kings announced first-round picks De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles have signed their rookie-scale contracts with the club.
The contract for Fox, the fifth overall pick in last month’s NBA draft, is slated for $3.8 million. Jackson, the 15th pick, is set to earn $1.97 million, and Giles, taken at No. 20, $1.5 million.
Those figures are the baseline, and teams can pay 80 percent less of that total or up to 120 percent more, which NBA teams routinely do.
All rookie deals start with two years and team options for the third and fourth seasons. Second-round pick Frank Mason III remains unsigned, but a deal is imminent.
