The Sacramento Kings held Harry Giles out of Friday's summer league game in Las Vegas. Giles tore each ACL while in high school and struggled to work his way back from arthroscopic surgery in October, the second operation on his left knee.
Jason Jones

July 08, 2017 3:52 PM

Rookie Giles says he’s healthy. Why it could be awhile before he plays for Kings

By Jason Jones

LAS VEGAS

Just like other players soothing an ache, Harry Giles had his knee wrapped in ice after Saturday’s Kings summer league practice.

But Giles’ left knee is worn beyond that of a typical 19-year-old basketball player. That’s why the Kings are being cautious with the rookie forward from Duke. Giles had arthroscopic surgery on the knee last October, the same knee in which he tore the ACL in 2015.

The Kings held Giles out of Friday night’s summer league opener against Phoenix and are in no hurry to put Giles on the court this summer.

Giles said it’s tough to watch the Kings play from the bench, but he understands the bigger goal.

“I’ve been through this road before,” said Giles, who tore his right ACL in 2013. “It’s not like I’m hurt. I’m healthy; I’m just taking it slow. So for me, I see the big picture. I really can’t try to rush myself and press and try go out there and do what I do now instead of taking my time and getting better in the long run.”

Giles was the 20th pick in last month’s NBA draft. If not for the injury concerns, his talent could have made him a top-10 pick.

Giles said he understands summer league coach Jason March’s desire to be “smart” in returning him to action.

“It’s taking my time – there’s no rush,” Giles said. “It’s July so what’s the rush? For me, it’s just about my body getting back to 100 percent all the way around, mentally and physically and my game, too. In all the areas get better, and I want to improve myself, my body and my game. There’s no rush for me, it’s a process.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

 
Sacramento Kings rookie Harry Giles: 'There's no rush for me. It's a process.'

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

