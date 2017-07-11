De'Aaron Fox jokes about getting 'hacked' on Lonzo Ball tweet
Sacramento Kings rookie guard De'Aaron Fox talks about his rivalry with Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, saying "No one's ducking anybody. We're still going to play each other. We're both in the NBA for a reason." He also shares a moment with his bud
Jason JonesSacramento Bee
Jason March, the Sacramento Kings' Summer League coach, said on Sunday, July 9, 2017, that rookie guard De'Aaron Fox is ready for play against Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. March said Fox will be facing good players every night in the NBA.
Jason Jones and Ailene Voisin on Thursday, June 29, 2017, analyze pressing questions facing the new-look Sacramento Kings this offseason, including the draft, free agency, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and how to measure the team's success.
Sacramento State officials are awaiting the outcome of a feasibility study for a new events center to house the basketball team and other activities. All funding mechanisms and partnership possibilities are on the table.
Scott Perry was hired as the Kings executive vice president of basketball operations on April 21. Perry discusses how he plans to work with the team's other leadership and gives his thoughts on the Sacramento community.