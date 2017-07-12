The Kings’ Skal Labissiere blocks a shot by Jarell Martin of the Memphis Grizzlies in their summer league game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Sunday.
The Kings’ Skal Labissiere blocks a shot by Jarell Martin of the Memphis Grizzlies in their summer league game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Sunday. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
The Kings’ Skal Labissiere blocks a shot by Jarell Martin of the Memphis Grizzlies in their summer league game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Sunday. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

July 12, 2017 8:53 PM

Coach told Labissiere ‘Go get 40’ points. Why that challenge, his response are telling

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

LAS VEGAS

Skal Labissiere spent most of his teens with great expectations surrounding his basketball career.

Zach Randolph remembers. The new Kings forward recalled hearing about Labissiere making waves on the Memphis high school basketball scene after he’d moved from Haiti while Randolph played for the Grizzlies.

“Real young, a lot of raw talent but knew he was going to be special,” Randolph said. “His height, his body control and just the way he moved, everything. So you just knew he was going to be special.”

The Kings can give a similar description. Many see the potential in the second-year forward, and he still has all the physical gifts, but there’s still a lot of work to do for Labissiere to reach those heights. They want him to be more aggressive for the rest of summer league.

“I told (Labissiere) yesterday at practice I was going to make sure to get the ball to him,” said Kings summer league coach Jason March on Wednesday. “There’s not a lot of players you can tell ‘Go get 40,’ but he is so unselfish I told him before the game, ‘Go get 40, go get 40 tonight’ because you know he’s still going to play the right way.”

Labissiere had perhaps his best showing of summer league in Wednesday’s 69-56 win over Milwaukee Bucks at Thomas & Mack Center with 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Kings played without De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Malachi Richardson, which created more opportunities for Labissiere.

But generally, Labissiere isn’t concerned about how the Kings get him involved.

“It doesn’t matter who we run the first couple of plays for,” he said. “I’m going to play hard no matter what and do what I’ve got to do. Whether they run plays for me or not, it’s still basketball. You’ve got to go out there and make it happen.”

Labissiere is expecting more of himself, using the summer to improve not just his game, but his leadership skills – especially when the Kings have four draft picks on the roster.

“I’m comfortable,” Labissiere said. “I try not to talk too much. I’m a guy who leads by example, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”

Labissiere will break from his quiet demeanor when needed.

“On the court I’m going to talk no matter what,” Labissiere said. “And if there are some things I need to say I’ll voice my opinion once and a while.”

Labissiere spent most of his offseason in Sacramento working out at the team practice facility.

Regardless of the results in summer league, Labissiere is confident the work he’s done since the end of his rookie season has him in position to continue to improve.

“I’m good,” Labissiere said. “I’ve been working all summer and I can’t wait to get in the gym after this, summer league, I’m looking forward to it. I already know what I need to work on. I have two months before training camp to keep working, keep getting in the weight room. So I’m excited about that.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

De'Aaron Fox jokes about getting 'hacked' on Lonzo Ball tweet

De'Aaron Fox jokes about getting 'hacked' on Lonzo Ball tweet 2:01

De'Aaron Fox jokes about getting 'hacked' on Lonzo Ball tweet
Sacramento Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox talks about loss to Lakers 1:01

Sacramento Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox talks about loss to Lakers
Kings introduce veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph, George Hill 1:41

Kings introduce veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph, George Hill

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops