Bogdan Bogdanovic is officially a King, as team announces European star’s signing

The Kings announced rookie shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has officially signed with the team.

His three-year deal is worth $27 million. The 6-foot-6 guard played in Turkey the last three seasons, leading Fenerbahce to both the EuroLeague and Turkish League championships in 2016-17.

Bogdanovic, 24, was the 27th overall pick by Phoenix in the 2014 NBA draft. The Kings acquired Bogdanovic’s draft rights last year in a draft-day trade with the Suns. That deal landed the Kings the 13th and 28th picks (Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere) and a future second-rounder in exchange for the eighth pick in last year’s draft.

Phoenix used that pick on former Pleasant Grove High School star Marquese Chriss.

Bogdanovic was an All-EuroLeague First-Team selection and Turkish Finals MVP after averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 27 games. He also won the silver medal with the Serbian national team in the 2016 Olympics.