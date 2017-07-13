Scott Perry was hired as the Kings executive vice president of basketball operations on April 21. Perry discusses how he plans to work with the team's other leadership and gives his thoughts on the Sacramento community. Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee
July 13, 2017 1:44 PM

Scott Perry, who brought Kings credibility, interviews for ‘dream’ job with Knicks, report says

LAS VEGAS

Kings vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry interviewed with the New York Knicks for their general manager opening, ESPN reported.

ESPN also reported the Kings granted the Knicks permission to speak with Perry because it would be a promotion and a chance at a “dream” job. The Knicks have been looking for someone to lead their basketball operations since parting with Phil Jackson last month.

Perry joined the Kings in April after five seasons in Orlando to work under general manager Vlade Divac.

Perry has been credited around the league for giving Sacramento’s front office much-needed credibility and for what many league observers have viewed as a very successful offseason for the Kings.

The Kings’ draft was widely praised, as were their decisions in free agency. The Kings had struggled to get top-level draft prospects to workout for the team in recent years, but that changed this spring with Perry on board and free agency was a much smoother process.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

 
