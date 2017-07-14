Key architect of new Kings, Scott Perry leaving to become Knicks GM, team announces

Kings vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry is leaving to become the New York Knicks’ general manager.
The Kings, who announced his departure Friday, will receive cash and a 2019 second-round draft pick from New York, according to USA Today. Sacramento received compensation because Perry was under contract. Perry received a five-year deal, according to ESPN.
Perry joined Sacramento in April and quickly made an impact during the draft process and free agency, leading many to praise general manager Vlade Divac for adding him.
“The Kings are forging a strong future for themselves, and while this was a tough decision, I could not pass up a promotion to become the General Manager of the New York Knicks and chance to be near my daughter in New York,” Perry said in a statement issued by the Kings. “I am so thankful to Vivek (Ranadive), Vlade, the leadership team, and the entire Kings organization for my time in Sacramento. The Kings are a hard-working team with a lot of heart and I have no doubt they are on a path to enormous success. I wish them all the luck in the world, but I have a feeling they won’t need it.”
Perry was credited by many league observers with helping establish credibility for Sacramento’s front office due to his good reputation and relationships throughout the league, two things the Kings had lacked in recent years.
Perry’s willingness to work with Divac was key, as other candidates the Kings had looked at to fill a similar role balked at the idea working under an inexperienced NBA executive.
Perry helped the Kings bring in more draft prospects for workouts and meetings and some agents were more willing to meet with the Kings in free agency because of Perry.
“We thank Scott for his time with the Kings and wish him the best of luck in his promotion to General Manager of the New York Knicks,” Divac said in a statement. “The Kings are on a bright path ahead and I am very confident in the future of our hard-working, talented team.”
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
