Georgios Papagiannis, center, tries to get possession of the ball next to Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson, left, on July 7 in Las Vegas.
Georgios Papagiannis, center, tries to get possession of the ball next to Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson, left, on July 7 in Las Vegas. John Locher AP
Georgios Papagiannis, center, tries to get possession of the ball next to Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson, left, on July 7 in Las Vegas. John Locher AP
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

July 14, 2017 8:35 PM

Papagiannis exits Kings summer league game with injury after hard fall

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

LAS VEGAS

Kings center Georgios Papagiannis had to be helped off the court Friday during the third quarter of Sacramento’s summer league consolation game against the Phoenix Suns at Cox Pavilion with an injury. The team has not announced the nature of the injury.

Papagiannis landed awkwardly under the Phoenix basket and was unable to get off the floor without assistance. He was unable to put weight on his left leg and was helped off the court.

Papagiannis was the 13th overall pick and the first of three players taken by the Kings in the first round of last year’s draft.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

De'Aaron Fox: 'None of this matters'

De'Aaron Fox: 'None of this matters' 2:02

De'Aaron Fox: 'None of this matters'
The Kings lost, but summer coach Jason March is pleased with how the summer has gone 3:07

The Kings lost, but summer coach Jason March is pleased with how the summer has gone
Bogdan Bogdanovic is ready to begin his NBA journey 2:38

Bogdan Bogdanovic is ready to begin his NBA journey

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops