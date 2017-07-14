Papagiannis exits Kings summer league game with injury after hard fall

Kings center Georgios Papagiannis had to be helped off the court Friday during the third quarter of Sacramento’s summer league consolation game against the Phoenix Suns at Cox Pavilion with an injury. The team has not announced the nature of the injury.

Papagiannis landed awkwardly under the Phoenix basket and was unable to get off the floor without assistance. He was unable to put weight on his left leg and was helped off the court.

Papagiannis was the 13th overall pick and the first of three players taken by the Kings in the first round of last year’s draft.