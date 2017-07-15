Well, Jason March is sold on Jack Cooley. Here's what he has to say
Jack Cooley, who is looking to make it back into the NBA after playing last season in Germany, posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists in the Sacramento Kings' 93-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings rookie guard De'Aaron Fox talks about his rivalry with Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, saying "No one's ducking anybody. We're still going to play each other. We're both in the NBA for a reason." He also shares a moment with his bud
Jason March, the Sacramento Kings' Summer League coach, said on Sunday, July 9, 2017, that rookie guard De'Aaron Fox is ready for play against Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. March said Fox will be facing good players every night in the NBA.
The Sacramento Kings held Harry Giles out of Friday’s summer league game in Las Vegas. Giles tore each ACL while in high school and struggled to work his way back from arthroscopic surgery in October, the second operation on his left knee.