Kings meet with former Orlando GM Otis Smith about joining front office

The Kings are meeting with former Orlando Magic general manager Otis Smith on Wednesday about filling the front office position left by former vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry, who left to become New York’s general manager, league sources confirmed.

Smith has spent the last season with Detroit as an assistant coach and director of player development. He coached Detroit’s development league team in Grand Rapids from 2014-16.

Smith was Orlando’s general manager from 2006-12, which included a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals. Smith was a second-round pick by Denver in 1986 and also played for Golden State and Orlando.

The Kings are looking for a No. 2 in the front office who would report to general manager Vlade Divac. Perry was only with the Kings for three months, but he was key in helping the team execute an offseason plan that was widely praised around the league.

League sources said the Kings could also look at former Minnesota GM Milt Newton.