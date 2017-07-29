Kings fans loved him in summer league. Now Sacramento is giving him another shot.

The Kings announced Saturday they signed forwards Jack Cooley and JaKarr Sampson to two-way contracts.
Both played for the Kings in summer league in Las Vegas.
The two-way contract allows the players to split time between the Kings and the Reno Bighorns of the G League, formerly the NBA Development League, while not counting against the 15-man roster. Each team is allowed two two-way players.
Cooley (6-foot-10, 274 pounds) quickly became a fan favorite in Las Vegas with his energetic and aggressive play. Cooley averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 17 minutes in five games. The former Notre Dame star last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season with Utah.
He spent last season with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany, where he averaged 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 37 games.
Sampson (6-9, 207) was a 2017 NBA G League Western Conference All-Star with the Iowa Energy. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 25.7 minutes in 47 games for the Energy.
The former St. John’s standout has had NBA stints with Philadelphia and most recently with Denver in the 2015-16 season. Sampson averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in four summer league games for the Kings.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
