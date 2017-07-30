NBA veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph and George Hill say they're honored to be Kings at their introductory press conference Monday in Las Vegas. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings add Brandon L. Williams to the front office as assistant general manager

By Jason Jones

July 30, 2017

After what’s been called a good summer by the Kings by many NBA observers, the Kings moved to fill the one major hole left from the offseason.

The Kings solidified their front office Sunday with the announcement Brandon L. Williams has been hired as assistant general manager.

The Kings were looking to add another executive after the departure of well-respected vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry. Perry left Sacramento after three months to become the New York Knicks general manager.

The Kings found their new addition in Williams, who was the Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Basketball Administration and general manager of the Philadelphia’s G-League team, the Delaware 87ers.

Williams will assist in variety of areas, including the roster, player development, contracts, free agency and scouting in the NBA, college and G-League.

Perry’s departure left he Kings needing someone to help assist in those areas and the Kings did not want to go into training camp in September without the front office at full strength.

“We are so excited that Brandon is joining our front office team,” said Kings general manager Vlade Divac. “He is an experienced and talented basketball executive. His knowledge of player development and basketball operations combined with his legal skills will be a strong addition to our team.”

Williams’ background is diverse.

In addition to his time with the Sixers and 87ers, he also worked for the league office for eight years before he joined Philadelphia in 2013, including time as associate vice president of basketball operations for the NBA. He also received his law degree from Rutgers in 2012.

Williams, 42, played three NBA seasons (18 games total) and also played overseas and in the CBA after a standout college career at Davidson. He was part of San Antonio’s NBA Championship team in 1999. He also won a G-League championship in 2005 with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, playing for current Kings head coach Dave Joerger.

Williams joins Ken Catanella as the second assistant general manager under Divac.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

