The Kings will begin training camp for the 2017-18 season on Sept. 26 at their practice facility at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento begins the preseason Oct. 2 by hosting the San Antonio Spurs.

Sacramento has one of the youngest teams in the NBA with four rookies, headlined by De’Aaron Fox, and four second-year players, led by NBA All-Rookie team selection Buddy Hield.

The Kings’ media day is scheduled for Sept. 25.