Ranadive calls for focus on ‘sensitivity and inclusion’ in response to Trump’s comments

Vivek Ranadive is speaking out in wake of President Donald Trump’s recent comments on athletes and political protests.

Ranadive, who is the NBA’s first Indian-born team owner, released a statement Sunday in response to Trump’s statements Friday and tweets Saturday that attacked athletes who have silently protested the national anthem or the American flag.

“I have a deep respect for our nation’s unwavering commitment to free speech and support all Americans’ right to freely express themselves,” Ranadive said. “The president’s recent comments are deeply disappointing, because our focus should be on fostering a culture of sensitivity and inclusion. Our mission at the Sacramento Kings has always been to unite our community and use our platform to create positive change, so we continue to stand with our players, and all people, who use their platform to raise awareness and make Sacramento and our country proud.”