Vince Carter remembers being ‘thrown into the fire.’ He’s preparing young Kings for it

More Videos 1:10 Unique home buying opportunities in little known Sacramento region neighborhoods Pause 2:06 Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 1:57 CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 0:41 Witness describes altercation that led to arrest of Rocklin cop 1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods 1:10 Here's how to avoid injury or death around railroad tracks, crossings 2:21 Sacramento Sheriff gives a warm goodbye to retiring canine Ronin 10:26 Full-length footage of CHP shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Vince Carter on working with rookies The NBA veteran has encouraging words regarding the young Kings, and feels fans will offer encouragement as the season gets underway. The NBA veteran has encouraging words regarding the young Kings, and feels fans will offer encouragement as the season gets underway. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

The NBA veteran has encouraging words regarding the young Kings, and feels fans will offer encouragement as the season gets underway. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee