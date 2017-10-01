‘We’ve got some guys that can push it’: Young Kings team equipped with plenty of speed

More Videos 2:06 Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter Pause 1:54 A Sacramento area family seeks treatment for disabled son on Medi-Cal 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 1:06 The Las Vegas shooting in photos 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 0:32 Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:48 'The very definition of football staying power': Four high school teams to watch 1:16 Clark County sheriff: Death count raises to at least 58, more than 500 injured in Las Vegas shooting 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kings rookie Justin Jackson on training camp and working with Vince Carter "I'm having a blast," he says. "I was in a shooting drill with Vince Carter. Not a lot of people can say that." "I'm having a blast," he says. "I was in a shooting drill with Vince Carter. Not a lot of people can say that." Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

"I'm having a blast," he says. "I was in a shooting drill with Vince Carter. Not a lot of people can say that." Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee