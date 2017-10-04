‘There has to be boundaries’: How Kings get youths up to speed while avoiding overload

More Videos

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Pause
Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids 2:54

Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:58

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 2:36

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Watch the trailer for Channing Tatum and Colin Firth's 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' 1:55

Watch the trailer for Channing Tatum and Colin Firth's 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' 1:47

Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right'

Passengers trains through midtown streets? 1:12

Passengers trains through midtown streets?

'Game changer' in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease 1:50

'Game changer' in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease

  • Vince Carter on working with rookies

    The NBA veteran has encouraging words regarding the young Kings, and feels fans will offer encouragement as the season gets underway.

The NBA veteran has encouraging words regarding the young Kings, and feels fans will offer encouragement as the season gets underway. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
The NBA veteran has encouraging words regarding the young Kings, and feels fans will offer encouragement as the season gets underway. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

‘There has to be boundaries’: How Kings get youths up to speed while avoiding overload

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 6:32 PM

The Kings’ first starting lineup of the preseason featured four players born in the 1980s and one born in the ’70s.

“That’s an old starting five right there,” quipped 19-year-old rookie De’Aaron Fox about the lineup of George Hill (31), Garrett Temple (31), Vince Carter (40), Zach Randolph (36) and Kosta Koufos (28).

That might be the last time that’s said this season, as the starting lineup will likely look much different. But you can expect those players to be voices of reason that help bridge the gap between what coaches want and how to implement those plans for young players.

The Kings’ elder statesmen have noticed how eager their teammates are to learn after little more than a week together.

Coach Dave Joerger said it’s “very positive” in the preseason for the veterans to pull a player aside to point out the nuances of the game or explain why a foul was called.

Joerger just wants to avoid overwhelming the young players.

“Once we get to know each other, there has to be boundaries,” Joerger said. “Because I’m talking to them, six assistant coaches are talking to them, their peers are talking to them and then an old guy who’s going to go to the Hall of Fame puts his arm around him and all of a sudden smoke starts coming out. As we learn each other we’ll pick and choose our spots.”

The veteran starters showed that playing at a fast pace isn’t limited to young legs. They moved the ball quickly and efficiently.

“I just watched how they played, watched what Garrett and what George were doing at the guard spots,” said Fox, who would score 16 points Monday against San Antonio. “And I just went in and tried to play my game.”

None played after the first quarter, and Hill had five assists in less than 10 minutes.

Then they started dishing out pointers.

“When you have veterans that just have played a good amount of time and understand how to be good players in the league, understand how to make the right plays, then that’s what’s going to happen,” Temple said.

During the season, Joerger plans to periodically give veterans a night off to rest and have them help teach from the sideline.

“They’re open to learning,” Randolph said. “They’re some good kids and they work hard.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Kings rookies De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson on Houston relief efforts

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops