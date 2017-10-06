Kings to hold rookie Harry Giles out until at least January

The Kings announced rookie forward Harry Giles will be held out of games until at least January to improve the strength in his surgically repaired knees. Giles is healthy and has not suffered any setbacks and continues to participate in practices in controlled settings.
Giles, 19, tore the ACL in his left knee in 2013 and his right ACL in 2015 while in high school.
The Kings selected Giles with the 20th pick in the NBA draft out of Duke, where he spent one season. The Kings held Giles out of summer league.
That history, along with medical research on the best way to recover from ACL injuries, has led the Kings take their time with Giles.
Before his injuries he was considered by some the top high school player in the country.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments