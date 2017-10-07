What does the Fox say? When it comes to Lonzo Ball, Kings rookie guards his response

De’Aaron Fox’s Twitter account is quiet. No emojis expressing possible disappointment.
The Fox-Lonzo Ball rivalry so many are desperately pushing isn’t something Fox is eager or willing to talk about.
Ask Fox if he’s looking forward to Sunday’s preseason game against Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena, the normally chatty rookie goes straight to the Bill Belichick school of answers.
“I’m looking forward to playing all six of our preseason games,” Fox said. “I’m looking forward to playing all 82 of our regular-season games.”
That answer is boring, and that’s good for Fox – and for the Kings.
Even if internally Fox, who was selected fifth in last summer’s draft, would love to go at Ball, the second pick, there’s no incentive for him to make a preseason game about that.
Before the last potential matchup in Las Vegas in July, Fox posted a face-palm emoji after it was announced Ball would miss the summer league game due to a groin injury.
Fox later said his tweet was meant to have fun at the media’s expense. It worked, as the media crowd around him that night was much bigger than normal. The Kings opened Golden 1 Center for a watch party, furthering the desire for a Kings-Lakers rivalry revival.
The internet went crazy with theories of Ball ducking Fox, who scored 39 points to help Kentucky eliminate Ball and UCLA in the Sweet 16 last March.
Kings coach Dave Joerger had little to say about Fox matching up against Ball, whose status is uncertain for Sunday due to an ankle injury.
“That’s something I haven’t even given two seconds of thought to,” Joerger said.
Fox was talkative when the discussion switched to point guards in general.
“Every game, every team we play, has good point guards,” Fox said. “(San Antonio had) Patty Mills, Dejounte (Murray), Patty moved really well without the ball. You see a variety of point guards with different playing styles. You just prepare for them every game.”
Fox then ran off some of the other point guards he’s going to see in the preseason and beyond. There was no mention of Ball, who clearly falls into the “every team” category at this point.
“No nights off,” Fox said. “And we play Golden State our last preseason game ... so you’ve got a different type of point guard every game and we open the season with Houston, CP (Chris Paul) and then we’ve got Dallas and another rookie point guard that’s playing really good, Dennis (Smith).”
And what about Sunday? Isn’t it potentially special?
“Like I said, every game is,” Fox said.
Well said, rookie.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
