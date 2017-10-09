X-rays negative on Kings’ Fox, but back will keep him out Monday night

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will not play in Monday’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center because of a lower back contusion. He’s listed as day-to-day.
Precautionary X-rays Monday on Fox’s back were negative. He was injured when he landed hard on a fall in the second quarter of Sunday’s 75-69 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“I’ll be all right,” Fox said Sunday night. “They want me to do X-rays and I’m going to do it, but at this point I’ll be fine.”
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments