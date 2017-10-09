More Videos

    Kings rookie guard De'Aaron Fox left Sunday night's 75-69 preseason loss after the first half, but was upbeat about the situation.

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

X-rays negative on Kings’ Fox, but back will keep him out Monday night

By Jason Jones

October 09, 2017 3:59 PM

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will not play in Monday’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center because of a lower back contusion. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Precautionary X-rays Monday on Fox’s back were negative. He was injured when he landed hard on a fall in the second quarter of Sunday’s 75-69 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’ll be all right,” Fox said Sunday night. “They want me to do X-rays and I’m going to do it, but at this point I’ll be fine.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

