Portland Trail Blazers 97, Kings 83 in presesason

Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere makes a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings forward Jack Cooley (45) defends against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) with teammate Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (7) and teammate Sacramento Kings forward Jack Cooley (45) go up for the offensive rebound against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III is defended as he drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere fights for the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein fights for the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox stands for the National Anthem against the Portland Trail Blazers before their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere is introduced as a starter against the Portland Trail Blazers before their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III looks to make a pass against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield looks to shoot against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger walks onto the court during a timeout against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger shares a light moment with Jerry Reynolds during the pregame show against the Portland Trail Blazers in their preseason game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Hector Amezcua
The Sacramento Bee