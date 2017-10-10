David Stockton runs off the court after after Kings summer league practice in Las Vegas in 2016.
Kings waive guard Marcus Williams, add two players to backcourt

By Jason Jones

October 10, 2017 02:51 PM

The Kings waived guard Marcus Williams and signed guards Reggie Hearn and David Stockton.

Williams appeared in two preseason games.

Hearn played for the Kings’ summer league team and has played for the Kings’ G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, for three seasons since going undrafted out of Northwestern in 2013.

Stockton has played for the Bighorns three separate times and has previously spent time in Kings training camp. He played in three regular season games in 2014-15 for the Kings.

Hearn and Stockton figure to log a lot of minutes during Friday’s preseason finale at the Golden State Warriors when the Kings are expected to rest several players in preparation for the season opener Oct. 18 against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center.

