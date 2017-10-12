Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game on Oct. 2 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game on Oct. 2 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason game on Oct. 2 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Back injury keeps Kings’ Fox out at Clippers; Hill exits with a groin injury

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 12, 2017 3:03 PM

LOS ANGELES

The Kings left Thursday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center with their depth thin at point guard.

Rookie guard De’Aaron Fox missed a second consecutive preseason game with a lower back contusion. George Hill left the game in the second quarter with a right groin injury and did not return.

That left the Kings to finish the game with rookie Frank Mason as the only healthy point guard who will be on the opening-night roster.

Fox was injured during the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. He also missed Monday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fox is officially listed as day-to-day but it’s safe to assume Fox and Hill won’t be in uniform again until next week.

The Kings finish the preseason Friday night at Golden State. Fox and Hill were unlikely to play much, if at all, in that game as the Kings will likely rest their regulars in preparation for next Wednesday’s season opener against Houston.

Hill left the game with three points and three assists in 9:24 on the floor Thursday.

Fox played in three preseason games, starting one, showing the quickness and ability to get to the rim the Kings liked when they took him fourth overall in June’s draft. He averaged 10.3 points while shooting 52 percent. He also averaged 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Hill is a highly regarded veteran who can handle starting duties so the Kings aren’t forced to rush Fox and give him too much responsibility to start his career.

Changes at the start – The Kings have used a different starting lineup in each of their five preseason games.

Thursday’s lineup was Hill and Buddy Hield at guard, Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph at forward and Willie Cauley-Stein at center.

Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple have all started next to Hill in the backcourt, so the regular-season starter remains unclear.

Finishing it out – Friday’s game against the Warriors is unlikely to feature the regular rotation players for either team as both squads finish exhibition play.

David Stockton, Reggie Hearn and guard Matt Jones are the only Kings without fully guaranteed deals for the regular season and figure to see a lot of time.

Hearn and Stockton have played for the Kings’ G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns. Jones, a rookie from Duke, has a partially guaranteed deal and is expected to play for the Bighorns this season.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers 2:27

Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers

Pause
Dave Joerger likes the defense in Kings' 'slobberknocker' preseason loss to Lakers 2:23

Dave Joerger likes the defense in Kings' 'slobberknocker' preseason loss to Lakers

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:03

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:34

6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:30

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above

Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California' 1:22

Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California'

Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly 0:20

Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Oct. 12 1:44

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Oct. 12

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6 1:34

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6

  • De'Aaron Fox will be 'all right' after leaving loss to Lakers with bruised lower back

    Kings rookie guard De'Aaron Fox left Sunday night's 75-69 preseason loss after the first half, but was upbeat about the situation.

De'Aaron Fox will be 'all right' after leaving loss to Lakers with bruised lower back

Kings rookie guard De'Aaron Fox left Sunday night's 75-69 preseason loss after the first half, but was upbeat about the situation.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers 2:27

Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers

Pause
Dave Joerger likes the defense in Kings' 'slobberknocker' preseason loss to Lakers 2:23

Dave Joerger likes the defense in Kings' 'slobberknocker' preseason loss to Lakers

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:03

California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:34

6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:30

Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above

Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California' 1:22

Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California'

Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly 0:20

Amid wildfire ashes, flags fly

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Oct. 12 1:44

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Oct. 12

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6 1:34

Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6

  • Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers

    Kings coach Dave Joerger has some thoughts after Thursday night's game.

Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops