Back injury keeps Kings’ Fox out at Clippers; Hill exits with a groin injury

The Kings left Thursday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center with their depth thin at point guard.

Rookie guard De’Aaron Fox missed a second consecutive preseason game with a lower back contusion. George Hill left the game in the second quarter with a right groin injury and did not return.

That left the Kings to finish the game with rookie Frank Mason as the only healthy point guard who will be on the opening-night roster.

Fox was injured during the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. He also missed Monday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fox is officially listed as day-to-day but it’s safe to assume Fox and Hill won’t be in uniform again until next week.

The Kings finish the preseason Friday night at Golden State. Fox and Hill were unlikely to play much, if at all, in that game as the Kings will likely rest their regulars in preparation for next Wednesday’s season opener against Houston.

Hill left the game with three points and three assists in 9:24 on the floor Thursday.

Fox played in three preseason games, starting one, showing the quickness and ability to get to the rim the Kings liked when they took him fourth overall in June’s draft. He averaged 10.3 points while shooting 52 percent. He also averaged 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Hill is a highly regarded veteran who can handle starting duties so the Kings aren’t forced to rush Fox and give him too much responsibility to start his career.

Changes at the start – The Kings have used a different starting lineup in each of their five preseason games.

Thursday’s lineup was Hill and Buddy Hield at guard, Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph at forward and Willie Cauley-Stein at center.

Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple have all started next to Hill in the backcourt, so the regular-season starter remains unclear.

Finishing it out – Friday’s game against the Warriors is unlikely to feature the regular rotation players for either team as both squads finish exhibition play.

David Stockton, Reggie Hearn and guard Matt Jones are the only Kings without fully guaranteed deals for the regular season and figure to see a lot of time.

Hearn and Stockton have played for the Kings’ G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns. Jones, a rookie from Duke, has a partially guaranteed deal and is expected to play for the Bighorns this season.