‘Lesson learned’: Temple says athletes must ‘post wisely’ when discussing social issues

When it comes to social media, we’re all one “send” away from posting something we’d like to take back. That doesn’t mean we always take it back.

Kings guard Garrett Temple is outspoken when it comes to social injustice, but was also quick to admit he recently sent a post too soon.

Temple weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Dove, critical of the soap company’s ad campaign that was labeled racially insensitive, but later apologized via social media after seeing the ad in its full context.

“I don’t want to be that hypocritical guy that always says one thing and expects people to do it but not do it themselves,” Temple said. “I made a mistake, I own up to my mistake. I think I have a platform. A couple of people said they weren’t going to use the product anymore. So I wanted to make sure I let them know what the truth was.”

In the commercial, a black woman removes her shirt to reveal a white woman, who then removes her shirt to reveal an Asian woman. Temple, like many, saw screenshots of the first two images that led critics to say Dove was implying whites or white skin was better or cleaner.

“The person who screenshotted that and created that was obviously trying to make something divisive,” Temple said. “I think Dove could have chosen a different way to do it, maybe have three different women standing there, but it was what it was and I wanted to make sure people knew the truth.”

With so much information always available, Temple knows it’s important to research before a post. He doesn’t want to use the platform he has as an NBA player to misinform the public.

“Denzel Washington had a great quote. He said if you watch the news you’re misinformed, if you don’t watch the news you’re uninformed,” Temple said. “You just have to do your research, pay attention, dig deep into things and post wisely. You have a platform and people are looking up to you and what you’re going to say, so post wisely. Just a lesson learned.”

Injury updates – Guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (sprained right ankle), De’Aaron Fox (lower back contusion) and George Hill (strained right groin) were out for Friday night’s preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. All are considered day-to-day.

Fox has been out since taking a hard fall in the first half of Sunday’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. Hill was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night’s loss at the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic was injured at the end of the third quarter against the Clippers.

Kings coach Dave Joerger found the circumstances around Bogdanovic’s injury avoidable in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

“He was playing better until the halfcourt shot where he sprained his ankle – defending it,” Joerger said. “We’ve got to talk to him about that.”

Regular season ready – The Kings will be off Saturday after playing back-to-back games to end the preseason. They open the regular season by hosting the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Joerger’s approach is focused on the big picture for a team with so many young players.

“It’s going to be a lot longer than the next few days,” Joerger said. “It’ll be a two-year process.”