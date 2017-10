More Videos

1:25 Garrett Temple says the Kings defense will be challenged by Rockets who take "you out your scheme."

3:48 Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season

4:18 Kings finish preseason with a "good vibe" with regular season starting next week

1:49 Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court

2:27 Turnovers and defense are problems in preseason loss at Clippers

2:22 Vince Carter: 'Consistency is our key right now'

2:23 Dave Joerger likes the defense in Kings' 'slobberknocker' preseason loss to Lakers

1:12 De'Aaron Fox will be 'all right' after leaving loss to Lakers with bruised lower back

1:43 De'Aaron Fox sees there is a 'learning curve' for the Kings

1:47 Joerger says young Kings have to get 'bigger, stronger, older'

1:00 Kings rookies De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson on Houston relief efforts