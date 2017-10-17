More Videos

Garrett Temple says the Kings defense will be challenged by Rockets who take 'you out your scheme.' 1:25

Garrett Temple says the Kings defense will be challenged by Rockets who take "you out your scheme."

Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court 1:49

Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court

Views of the Bear Creek Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 0:44

Views of the Bear Creek Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

Why Mike Pereira thinks 49ers, 'best 0-6 team in history,' are getting a raw deal 1:41

Why Mike Pereira thinks 49ers, 'best 0-6 team in history,' are getting a raw deal

Employee arrives at Santa Rosa country club to witness devastation 2:02

Employee arrives at Santa Rosa country club to witness devastation

Digging through the ashes near Coffey Park 1:24

Digging through the ashes near Coffey Park

'What are we going to do with people who no longer have a home?' 1:19

'What are we going to do with people who no longer have a home?'

Watch long, tense talk with armed suspect end in police shooting 1:21

Watch long, tense talk with armed suspect end in police shooting

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Meet the 2017-2018 Kings 2:30

Meet the 2017-2018 Kings

Bogdanovic to miss Kings’ opener with a sprained ankle; Randolph questionable

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 17, 2017 7:16 PM

Kings rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will miss the season opener against the Houston Rockets due to a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury in last Thursday’s preseason loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bogdanovic was one of the top players in Europe last season. The Kings acquired his draft rights from Phoenix in June 2016 and signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in July.

Kings forward Zach Randolph (oral surgery) is listed as questionable.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

