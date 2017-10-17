Bogdanovic to miss Kings’ opener with a sprained ankle; Randolph questionable

Kings rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will miss the season opener against the Houston Rockets due to a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury in last Thursday’s preseason loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bogdanovic was one of the top players in Europe last season. The Kings acquired his draft rights from Phoenix in June 2016 and signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in July.
Kings forward Zach Randolph (oral surgery) is listed as questionable.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments