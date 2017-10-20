‘She’s a terrific offensive mind’: Kings add former Monarchs head coach to staff

The Kings officially added former Sacramento Monarchs coach Jenny Boucek to the staff as an assistant player development coach, the team announced Friday.
Boucek has been working with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. She went 40-41 in two-plus seasons as coach of the Monarchs before being fired the final season for the WNBA franchise.
“She’s got a great basketball mind; she has a great feel,” said Kings head coach Dave Joerger. “She communicates with players very well and I’ve known her for a very long time and she’s a terrific coach. She also went through a development situation where they were developing young players and a young team in Seattle in her last job and we’re kind of going through that same thing.”
Boucek served as head coach of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm from 2015-17. Boucek was part of two WNBA championship teams as an assistant coach in Seattle (2004, 2010).
Boucek joins San Antonio’s Becky Hammon as the only current female coaches in the NBA.
“She’s a terrific offensive mind as well,” Joerger said. “All our player development coaches also have an area of focus I try to give them, little stuff they can slip to me and she has a very good offensive mind so that will be her focus.”
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
