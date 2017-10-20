Seattle Storm coach Jenny Boucek directs her team against the New York Liberty in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on July 6, 2017.
Seattle Storm coach Jenny Boucek directs her team against the New York Liberty in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on July 6, 2017. Elaine Thompson AP
Seattle Storm coach Jenny Boucek directs her team against the New York Liberty in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on July 6, 2017. Elaine Thompson AP
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

‘She’s a terrific offensive mind’: Kings add former Monarchs head coach to staff

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 20, 2017 2:14 PM

DALLAS

The Kings officially added former Sacramento Monarchs coach Jenny Boucek to the staff as an assistant player development coach, the team announced Friday.

Boucek has been working with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. She went 40-41 in two-plus seasons as coach of the Monarchs before being fired the final season for the WNBA franchise.

“She’s got a great basketball mind; she has a great feel,” said Kings head coach Dave Joerger. “She communicates with players very well and I’ve known her for a very long time and she’s a terrific coach. She also went through a development situation where they were developing young players and a young team in Seattle in her last job and we’re kind of going through that same thing.”

Boucek served as head coach of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm from 2015-17. Boucek was part of two WNBA championship teams as an assistant coach in Seattle (2004, 2010).

Boucek joins San Antonio’s Becky Hammon as the only current female coaches in the NBA.

“She’s a terrific offensive mind as well,” Joerger said. “All our player development coaches also have an area of focus I try to give them, little stuff they can slip to me and she has a very good offensive mind so that will be her focus.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season

    The NBA's oldest player gets prepared for the Kings' season opener on Oct. 18 against the Houston Rockets.

Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season

Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season 3:48

Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season
Garrett Temple says the Kings defense will be challenged by Rockets who take 1:25

Garrett Temple says the Kings defense will be challenged by Rockets who take "you out your scheme."
Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court 1:49

Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops