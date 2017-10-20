Too much too fast? Not for Fox, Joerger says. ‘I’ve got to catch everybody up to him’

Kings coach Dave Joerger was asked before Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks if he needed to resist the urge to give rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox too much information to process.
Apparently the question should have been if Fox’s teammates can keep up with his basketball smarts.
“He’s probably one of the higher IQ guys on our team, so I’ve got to catch everybody up to him,” Joerger said. “Which is pretty cool for a 19-year-old guy to have the kind of intuition and intelligence that he has basketball wise. It’s really neat.”
Fear the Fox – Internet jokers have given Los Angeles Lakers rookie point Lonzo Ball plenty of grief for being “scared” of Fox after he missed a summer-league game and a preseason game against the Kings due to injury.
Another highly touted point guard in this rookie class is Dallas’ Dennis Smith Jr.
But he missed Friday’s game against the Kings with a left knee injury.
Add Houston star Chris Paul missing the game against the Kings, and Fox has yet to face an opponent’s expected starting point guard yet this season.
Back on the court – Kings forward Zach Randolph (oral surgery) made his season debut Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
He missed Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Houston Rockets.
Randolph replaced Skal Labissiere as the starting power forward. The rest of the starting lineup remained the same with George Hill and Buddy Hield at guard, Justin Jackson at small forward and Willie Cauley-Stein at center.
Rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was out Friday. He sprained his ankle last Thursday in a preseason game at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments