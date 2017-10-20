Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, rear, during the first half Friday.
Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, rear, during the first half Friday. LM Otero AP
Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews, rear, during the first half Friday. LM Otero AP
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Hield does the unexpected to beat Mavericks – and it’s exactly what Kings need

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 20, 2017 9:47 PM

DALLAS

The Kings are poised for an 82-game season of unpredictability.

How many would have predicted their first win would be preserved by a rebound from Buddy Hield?

That’s what happened Friday night in the Kings’ 93-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Hield’s teammates tease about his “hunger” to get the ball, but that’s usually referring to shooting it.

“We make fun of Buddy a lot during warmup lines because when we’re shooting there, as soon as the ball comes off, Buddy is wrestling people for balls to get his shot warmed up and things like that,” said Kings guard George Hill. “So we always tell Buddy to stop being so hungry for the ball to get some shots up. ... All that stuff paid off.”

Hill called Hield’s rebound the play of the game.

Hield, whose critics say he’s just a scorer, soared in for an offensive rebound with 30.1 seconds to play to set up the clincher, an 18-foot jumper from Hill for a 91-86 lead with 16.4 left.

“I saw Z-Bo (Zach Randolph) put it up, my defender’s back was turned,” Hield said. “So automatically you think go to the glass and try to sneak one out and if I didn’t sneak one out, get back on defense because they’re going to run it back at you any second. But it was a good play and a good read by me.”

Turning to Hill late in the game is no surprise. He’s played in plenty of big games and continues to emphasize poise with his teammates, such as De’Aaron Fox, who was on the floor for all except 32 seconds of the fourth quarter.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to teach all preseason and training camp, is when it gets down to that fourth quarter and when we have one or two possessions, we have to really lock in,” Hill said. “Just to get good possessions down that stretch, where it gives us a chance to win. Because we know that for us to win, sometimes it’s going to be hard, especially on the road. Just a collective group today that played well.”

Hield finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Hill led the Kings (1-1) with 21 points. Fox had 10 assists.

The Kings held a 57-36 rebounding advantage and had nine players with at least one offensive rebound.

That sums up what the Kings need this season: something from everyone. And many nights there will be no predicting who comes up with the big play.

“It was a team win,” Randolph said. “For us to win we’re going to need everybody, collectively, to pitch in.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season 3:48

Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season

Pause
'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas 1:43

'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas

Bannon tells California Republicans that nothing is more important than winning 0:54

Bannon tells California Republicans that nothing is more important than winning

Grant's award-winning drum line welcomes football team to the field 1:42

Grant's award-winning drum line welcomes football team to the field

Solano County Fairgrounds shelters livestock evacuated from fires 2:21

Solano County Fairgrounds shelters livestock evacuated from fires

'What are we going to do with people who no longer have a home?' 1:19

'What are we going to do with people who no longer have a home?'

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary 1:33

Take a trip down memory lane for SMF’s 50th anniversary

How rookies Reuben Foster, C.J. Beathard, Solomon Thomas can make impact vs. Cowboys 1:21

How rookies Reuben Foster, C.J. Beathard, Solomon Thomas can make impact vs. Cowboys

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:13

'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader

Watch Placer County Sheriff arrest two Truckee men suspected of statutory rape 0:23

Watch Placer County Sheriff arrest two Truckee men suspected of statutory rape

  • Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season

    The NBA's oldest player gets prepared for the Kings' season opener on Oct. 18 against the Houston Rockets.

Vince Carter is ready for his 20th NBA season

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops