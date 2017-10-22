Bogdanovic could make regular-season debut against team that drafted him

Bogdan Bogdanovic is not the sole player who will turn the Kings’ offense into a high-scoring juggernaut. That’s too much to put on a rookie.
But Sacramento needs all the help it can find to jump-start the offense. One reason Bogdanovic is a King is to provide scoring, so Monday would be a fine time to put him in the mix.
Bogdanovic is probable to make his NBA regular-season debut in Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
The shooting guard has missed the first three games of the season after spraining his right ankle Oct. 12 in a preseason loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns drafted Bogdanovic with the 27th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. His rights were traded to the Kings during the 2016 draft in a deal that sent Sacramento-area native Marquese Chriss to Phoenix. The Kings also acquired center Georgios Papagiannis and forward Skal Labissiere in the deal.
The Kings (1-2) hope Bogdanovic can provide some help on offense. The Kings entered Sunday averaging 90.7 points, second to last in the NBA at this early stage of the season.
Kings coach Dave Joerger said multiple times before the season that scoring could be a struggle. It’s one reason he wanted Bogdanovic to be aggressive on offense.
Though he is a rookie in the NBA, Bogdanovic has extensive experience playing professionally overseas and was one of the best players in Europe last season.
The speed of the NBA is something Bogdanovic would admit he will need to adjust to, but unlike younger rookies, Bogdanovic is 25. Couple that with his pro experience, the strength of NBA players should not hinder as much as it does other rookies.
It might also help that Bogdanovic’s debut comes against a Suns team allowing 128.7 points per game, second highest in the NBA. The Suns fired coach Earl Watson on Sunday after their 0-3 start.
