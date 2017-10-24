Fox hits it off with Bogdanovic: ‘He’s kind of like my vet on the court’

More Videos

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings 1:42

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings

Pause
De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit 1:45

De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut 1:53

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut

'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas 1:43

'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

California candidates for governor differ on universal health care 2:47

California candidates for governor differ on universal health care

Oroville Dam: Flyover shows just how huge this structure is as spillway repair continues 2:03

Oroville Dam: Flyover shows just how huge this structure is as spillway repair continues

California unions fight to protect 'fair share' fees 1:33

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

Watch Sacramento police officers swimming in full uniform, take on Grant High team in relay race 1:03

Watch Sacramento police officers swimming in full uniform, take on Grant High team in relay race

49ers executive John McVay on Dwight Clark 1:14

49ers executive John McVay on Dwight Clark

  • De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit

    Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox speaks following his team's 117-115 loss at Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox speaks following his team's 117-115 loss at Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox speaks following his team's 117-115 loss at Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Fox hits it off with Bogdanovic: ‘He’s kind of like my vet on the court’

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 24, 2017 11:20 AM

Sometimes people just hit it off. Best buddies from the start, and it’s undeniable.

Such is the case with Bodgan Bogdanovic and De’Aaron Fox. Though the Kings lost to the Phoenix Suns 117-115 Monday night, the synergy between Bogdanovic and Fox as a duo off the bench was impossible to ignore and sure to generate intrigue.

Fox scored a season-high 19 and Bogdanovic tallied 12 points in his regular-season debut. The Kings rallied from 22 points down thanks largely due to their contributions from the backcourt.

Both are rookies, but neither is a wide-eyed first-year player struggling to find his way. Fox’s basketball intelligence already ranks among the best on the team according to coach Dave Joerger.

Bogdanovic is 25, ancient for a rookie, and a veteran of the EuroLeague.

And when they are together on the floor, their chemistry is uncanny.

“We have great communication on the floor; he’s capable of doing so many things,” Bogdanovic said. “He’s so versatile and we want to listen to each other. … Communication is the most important if you want to do something great, and we’re great competitors.”

Fox was just as complimentary about Bogdanovic.

“We’re on the court so much together and he’s such a smart player and he’s so good,” Fox said. “Chemistry with us is through the roof right now, and I feel like it will just get better.”

The Kings’ plan was to surround Fox with veterans to foster his growth. It just so happens one of those vets is a rookie.

“We haven’t played a lot, but as far as communication, he’s an older rookie,” Fox said. “We don’t even look at him as a rookie. He just talks like he’s a vet. He hasn’t been in the NBA but he’s been a pro for so long so he knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s kind of like my vet on the court.”

Bogdanovic and his teammates expect him to look better as his conditioning improves. He missed his last nine shots against the Suns as fatigue set in. Bogdanovic had not played since spraining his right ankle Oct. 12 in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Still, he fit in with the Kings and did not look out of sorts on either end of the floor.

“Just being an NBA player,” said Kings guard Garrett Temple of what he saw from Bogdanovic. “A guy who can really play the game, who can really create off pick-and-roll, understands the game both offensively and defensively. Great eye, he can shoot it. As he gets into game shape even more he’s going to be even better.”

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

The praise was nice, but Bogdanovic wasn’t exactly in the mood to be complimented after a loss.

But in the big picture, he and the Kings expect it will only get better for him on the court.

“I’m just mad at myself,” Bogdanovic said. “I didn’t score on some of my shots in the second half. But that’s basketball, sometimes you score, sometimes you miss. You’ve got to keep working hard.”

More Videos

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings 1:42

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings

Pause
De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit 1:45

De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut 1:53

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut

'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas 1:43

'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

California candidates for governor differ on universal health care 2:47

California candidates for governor differ on universal health care

Oroville Dam: Flyover shows just how huge this structure is as spillway repair continues 2:03

Oroville Dam: Flyover shows just how huge this structure is as spillway repair continues

California unions fight to protect 'fair share' fees 1:33

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

Watch Sacramento police officers swimming in full uniform, take on Grant High team in relay race 1:03

Watch Sacramento police officers swimming in full uniform, take on Grant High team in relay race

49ers executive John McVay on Dwight Clark 1:14

49ers executive John McVay on Dwight Clark

  • Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut

    Bogdan Bogdanovic reflects on his regular-season debut with the Kings vs. the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut

Bogdan Bogdanovic reflects on his regular-season debut with the Kings vs. the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings 1:42

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings

Pause
De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit 1:45

De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut 1:53

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut

'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas 1:43

'Just believe': Zach Randolph makes debut as Kings win at Dallas

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

California candidates for governor differ on universal health care 2:47

California candidates for governor differ on universal health care

Oroville Dam: Flyover shows just how huge this structure is as spillway repair continues 2:03

Oroville Dam: Flyover shows just how huge this structure is as spillway repair continues

California unions fight to protect 'fair share' fees 1:33

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

Watch Sacramento police officers swimming in full uniform, take on Grant High team in relay race 1:03

Watch Sacramento police officers swimming in full uniform, take on Grant High team in relay race

49ers executive John McVay on Dwight Clark 1:14

49ers executive John McVay on Dwight Clark

  • Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings

    Garrett Temple scored 23, but the Kings lost 117-115 on Monday to the Phoenix Suns.

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops