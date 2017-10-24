More Videos

    Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox speaks following his team's 117-115 loss at Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Will Kings trade before deadline? Who has highest ceiling? Jones takes on Reddit’s questions

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 24, 2017 5:49 PM

Kings beat writer Jason Jones hosted an AMA, or Ask Me Anything, session on Reddit on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Read the entire AMA here.

Q: Do you think we will make a trade before the deadline? If so who do you think will be shipped off?

– ropygenie

A: The three vets brought in this offseason and Kosta Koufos would be the logical candidates, based on their very tradeable contracts and the Kings having young players in their spots. Koufos can become a free agent and has garnered a lot of interest in the past, so I could see a contender reaching out for him. That’s the most likely based on what I hear around the league, but not a certainty.

Q: Can you describe what the culture of the new look Kings is like? From what I can see, it’s positive. What are some values, goals, etc.?

– EnergyiskinG

A: It’s still early, so it’s hard to say what it looks like. We have to see if ownership will be patient through this process. But what’s new and better is the front office is stable, and the team is providing the kind of support young players need, with coaches and front office staff. That’s the start they’ve needed for years.

Q: Who do you feel had the highest ceiling of our players? If there was one player right now you would want in the next three years to be on the Kings, who would it be? My last question is did you happen to catch u/ropygenie eating the autographed page from the Furious George book?

– yopeee

A: Highest ceiling ... easy answer is Fox but I think it might be Skal. Tremendously skilled big man. One player ... I have no idea but how about LeBron or KD ... get the Kings into the playoffs ... and no I missed that. I’ve only met one person that actually had a copy of the book.

Q: Are we starting Jackson at the 3 to help him develop or tank? It seems clear that Temple is the best SF we have.

– psyycheddellicc

A: To put some length on the floor to start the game. And you can’t run Vince Carter into the ground I suppose. And Joerger has always seemed to like Temple with the reserves, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a change if the slow starts stay a problem, which they were last season, too.

Q: Do you have any funny reactions with players you’ve never gotten the chance to share before?

– willin_dylan

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

A: I had a lot of funny interactions with Hassan Whiteside. My favorite might be the time he told me that when he made it big, he was only going to give me interviews because I talked to him when he was a nobody. Not too long after that, the Kings cut him. But look at him now ... he was right ... he made it.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

