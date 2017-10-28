Kings guard George Hill (3) reacts to a missed free throw in the final seconds of his team’s loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings Q&A: How worried should we be about veterans like Hill, Koufos underperforming?

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 28, 2017 2:45 PM

Throughout the season, Jason Jones answers readers’ questions about the team in a weekly Twitter mailbag. Tweet your questions with the hashtag #JonesHoldsCourt.

Q: What’s consensus of kings regarding the verterans who seem to really underperforming. Hill and Koufos have been bad?

– Bryan, @heyhey916

A: First, I think five games is way too soon to determine someone has been bad or underperforming. Too small of a sample size.

That said, the Kings aren’t judging any of their veterans based on statistics. Remember, this plan is not about how the Kings look now, rather how they look in two or three seasons. So there is no reason to be upset.

In an ideal situation, the Kings would love to hear De’Aaron Fox in 2020 speak on how important it was to have Hill with him to start his career.

Q: What are Joerger’s thoughts on increasing 3pt shots in league and also for his specific team?

– Brett Fraser, @Brett Fraser

A: Coach Dave Joerger doesn’t want the Kings to go Houston Rockets and attempt 40-plus 3-pointers a game. He wants smart shots. The Kings average just 22.2 3-pointers, which is second to last in the NBA to start the season. But the Kings are connecting on a very efficient 37.8 percent (fourth in the league).

As the Kings add more 3-point shooters, and as they increase their tempo, I imagine the attempts will go up. They do not want to rely on contested 3s in halfcourt sets.

Q: How come nobody runs toward the basket when we shoot? Do they only want O-rebounds when they bounce right to them?

– Erec, @ErecWeber

A: Rebounding was going to be a problem area for this team this season. You don’t trade one of the best rebounders in the NBA (DeMarcus Cousins) and lose a small forward who boarded well (Rudy Gay) and not feel a loss. So some of that is just not having the same kind of players who have the instincts to snatch up rebounds at a high rate.

The Kings do not want to send all five players to the offensive glass and risk having no one back on defense to stop easy baskets. It’ll just be up to the Kings to do better up front with some help from the guards.

And for your weekly non-Kings question:

Q: Besides owning a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, what would you be doing if you weren’t writing? Lol

– Adam, @aDM_Salso

A: I’d be trying to make it as a professional wrestler, maybe coaching high school football and working on my mixtape. Why? Because who doesn’t want to say they have a mixtape? I could be a hip-hop legend if I can get in touch with Dr. Dre.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

