Fox set to make first start of season with Kings resting veterans

By Jason Jones

October 28, 2017 3:14 PM

The Kings will sit point guard George Hill and power forward Zach Randolph for rest during Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center, the team announced Saturday.

That means rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox is in line to make his first start of the regular season, and it would come against All-Star John Wall.

Fox leads the Kings with 14.8 points and 5.0 assists per game in five games as a reserve this season. Rookie Frank Mason III is also likely to see a lot more time as Fox’s backup.

Skal Labissiere is the likely replacement for Randolph in the starting lineup. Labissiere started the first game of the season when Randolph was out following oral surgery.

Labissiere is averaging 12.2 points, tied with Buddy Hield for second on the team.

Randolph is averaging 9.3 points and 7.0 rebounds. Hill is averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 assists.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

