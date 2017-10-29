Fox takes lumps in matchup with Wall, offense sputters, Bogdanovic is steady

De’Aaron Fox made his first regular-season start and it’s one he and his teammates would love to forget as the Kings were hammered by the Washington Wizards 110-83 on Sunday afternoon at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings trailed by as many as 37 points as John Wall (19 points, nine assists) was solid in leading a balanced Washington attack. Meanwhile, Fox scored a season-low two points on 1 for 8 shooting and committed four turnovers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 15 points led the Kings, who took their fourth consecutive loss.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Growing pains

When veterans like Zach Randolph and George Hill do not play (both were rested Sunday), it’s up to the youngsters to figure out how to organize themselves. As expected, there were moments of confusion on offense and communication issues on defense.

Before the Kings could work up a good sweat, they were down 13-0 and didn’t score until 4:50 went by. They trailed by double digits from the 7:51 mark of the first quarter until the final buzzer.

As the Kings give young players the opportunity to learn on their own, there will be more nights like this. The team can only hope there won’t be many more.

Searching for the offense

The Kings want to get up and down the court and put up a lot of points. That’s proving to be difficult as Sacramento has struggled to score.

Sacramento has scored more than 100 points in only three of its six games, twice being held under 90. The Kings shot just 39 percent Sunday.

Bogdanovic has a good feel for the game

Bogdanovic made his first start of the season. Though a rookie in the NBA, he easily had the most experience of the Kings’ starters in terms of playing professionally in pressure situations.

Even as the the Wizards quickly commenced with opening up a double-digit lead they’d hold the entire game, Bogdanovic was the one King able to find any kind of rhythm. He also continues to show good instincts on defense, finishing with four steals.