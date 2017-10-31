The Kings on Tuesday picked up up contract options on five players, including center Willie Cauley-Stein, for the 2018-19 season.
The Kings on Tuesday picked up up contract options on five players, including center Willie Cauley-Stein, for the 2018-19 season. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
The Kings on Tuesday picked up up contract options on five players, including center Willie Cauley-Stein, for the 2018-19 season. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings pick up contract options on five players through the 2018-19 season

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

October 31, 2017 11:32 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Kings announced Tuesday they have picked up the fourth-year contract option on center Willie Cauley-Stein and third-year options on Buddy Hield, Georgios Papagiannis, Malachi Richardson and Skal Labissiere, keeping them under contract through the 2018-19 season.

Tuesday was the deadline to pick up the options on players signed to their rookie deals.

Cauley-Stein has become the Kings’ starting center in his third season. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft and is averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.

Hield was acquired in February from New Orleans in the DeMarcus Cousins trade and was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection. He’s averaging 11.3 points this season as the starting shooting guard.

Papagiannis, Richardson and Labissiere were all drafted in 2016 by the Kings. Of the trio, only Labissiere has become a regular in the rotation this season. He’s averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds. He was acquired, along with Papagiannis (13th overall), as part of the deal with Phoenix that brought Bogdan Bogdanovic to Sacramento.

Richardson (20th overall) is averaging 6.0 points in three games this season. He’s been buried on the bench because the Kings have an abundance of players at shooting guard and small forward.

Papagiannis has appeared in just one game this season, Sunday’s blowout loss to Washington. He could be in line for a bigger role next season as a backup if Kosta Koufos opts for free agency.

More rest – Garrett Temple is latest King to sit out a game with rest as the reason. Zach Randolph and George Hill sat out Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Rather than wait until the end of the season, the Kings are sitting veterans now to give opportunities to young players and look at different lineups.

Sitting Temple means the best perimeter defender the Kings have will be on the bench, and that’s been a problem area this season.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense

    He talks about gaining confidence and not being afraid to make a mistake.

Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense

Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense 2:31

Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense
DeMarcus Cousins still has love for fans and city of Sacramento 4:33

DeMarcus Cousins still has love for fans and city of Sacramento
Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings 1:42

Garrett Temple's career-high 23 points not enough to overcome slow start by the Kings

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops