Relegated to bench, Hield comes out hot – but Celtics hand Kings sixth straight loss

The Kings’ struggles continued as once again the offense stalled and the opponent capitalized for a blowout win.

The Boston Celtics beat the Kings 113-86 on Wednesday at TD Garden. It was the Kings’ sixth consecutive defeat and the third game in a row the Kings (1-7) trailed by at least 28 points.

Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points for Boston (6-2). Buddy Hield led the Kings with 17 points and Zach Randolph scored 16 points.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Still searching for 100

After scoring 24 points in the first quarter, the Kings managed just 36 over the next two quarters as Boston pushed its lead to as many as 31 points. Sacramento’s offense picked up in the fourth quarter, outscoring Boston 26-24, but that was after both teams had emptied their benches.

The Kings have failed to score at least 100 points in five of their eight games and in three in a row.

Boost from Buddy Hield off bench

Garrett Temple replaced the struggling Buddy Hield in the starting lineup. The results weren’t much better for the Kings. Temple shot just 1 of 5 with two points in 20 minutes.

Hield came off the bench and made 7 of 11 field-goal attempts. He entered Wednesday shooting 35.4 percent.

Even though Hield did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, seeing some shots fall might be good for his confidence.

In need of a 3-point plan

The Kings continue to give up a lot of 3-point shots and opponents are making them pay. The Kings entered the game allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, fourth highest in the NBA. Brown and Irving combined for 10 through three quarters and the Celtics finished 17 of 41 from beyond the arc.

The Kings’ offense is far from prolific on the perimeter, and allowing teams to bury them with 3-pointers only compounds their problems.

Sacramento finished 6 for 20 from 3-point range.