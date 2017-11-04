More Videos

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Pause
Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 5:10

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units 0:41

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units

Meet the man who wounded P-45, the celebrity mountain lion of Malibu 2:17

Meet the man who wounded P-45, the celebrity mountain lion of Malibu

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:19

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

'Junior police officer,' family elated with new home 0:55

'Junior police officer,' family elated with new home

'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond 2:13

'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond

  • Detroit game is 'great experience' for rookies Fox and Mason, says Dave Joerger

    The Kings coach hopes exposure to tough opponents will be educational for his young players.

The Kings coach hopes exposure to tough opponents will be educational for his young players. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
The Kings coach hopes exposure to tough opponents will be educational for his young players. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

New wrinkle helps Kings’ offense but they’re off to worst start in 27 years

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 04, 2017 6:45 PM

DETROIT

The Kings shot a season-best 52.6 percent from the field, but that wasn’t good enough as their losing streak hit seven games with a 108-99 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

At 1-8, the Kings are off to their worst start since the 1990-91 season during which they went 1-13 and finished 25-57.

The 3-point shot continues to hurt them as Detroit connected on 13 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Avery Bradley led Detroit (7-3) with 24 points and Tobias Harris added 20. Andre Drummond grabbed 19 rebounds.

Zach Randolph led the Kings with 19 points. The Kings played without point guard George Hill, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Three takeaways from the game:

Does Z-Bo need more minutes at center?

The Kings trailed 10-0 but part of what helped them get back into the game was when Randolph moved to center and the Kings went small around him.

That meant Randolph or Willie Cauley-Stein no longer had to chase Harris around the court. If the Kings play small more often, Randolph’s minutes would have to come at center.

Buddy from the bench

Saturday was the second consecutive game Buddy Hield looked comfortable as a reserve. It might be a role that suits him best.

Kings coach Dave Joerger said playing Hield with the second unit allows him to be featured more on offense and the freedom to be more aggressive.

On a team that’s still figuring out where everyone fits, it will help everyone if Hield knows that’s his job. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting and a team-high eight rebounds.

Where’s Skal?

Joerger promised during the preseason there would be stretches during the season where minutes would fluctuate based on matchups or him wanting to take a look at different lineups.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

That’s applied to Skal Labissiere lately. He didn’t play at all in the first half of Wednesday’s loss at Boston before seeing the court late in the blowout loss.

Labissiere played six minutes, all in the first half, against the Pistons, grabbing two rebounds and had with three fouls.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Pause
Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 5:10

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies 3:17

Why do we love J.F.K. conspiracy theories? Blame the movies

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters 3:19

The J.F.K. Assassination: A Cast of Characters

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units 0:41

Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units

Meet the man who wounded P-45, the celebrity mountain lion of Malibu 2:17

Meet the man who wounded P-45, the celebrity mountain lion of Malibu

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:19

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

'Junior police officer,' family elated with new home 0:55

'Junior police officer,' family elated with new home

'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond 2:13

'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond

  • De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

    "It takes all five guys out there to come out strong," says Fox, following loss to Pacers Tuesday night.

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops