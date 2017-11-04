New wrinkle helps Kings’ offense but they’re off to worst start in 27 years

The Kings shot a season-best 52.6 percent from the field, but that wasn’t good enough as their losing streak hit seven games with a 108-99 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

At 1-8, the Kings are off to their worst start since the 1990-91 season during which they went 1-13 and finished 25-57.

The 3-point shot continues to hurt them as Detroit connected on 13 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Avery Bradley led Detroit (7-3) with 24 points and Tobias Harris added 20. Andre Drummond grabbed 19 rebounds.

Zach Randolph led the Kings with 19 points. The Kings played without point guard George Hill, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Three takeaways from the game:

Does Z-Bo need more minutes at center?

The Kings trailed 10-0 but part of what helped them get back into the game was when Randolph moved to center and the Kings went small around him.

That meant Randolph or Willie Cauley-Stein no longer had to chase Harris around the court. If the Kings play small more often, Randolph’s minutes would have to come at center.

Buddy from the bench

Saturday was the second consecutive game Buddy Hield looked comfortable as a reserve. It might be a role that suits him best.

Kings coach Dave Joerger said playing Hield with the second unit allows him to be featured more on offense and the freedom to be more aggressive.

On a team that’s still figuring out where everyone fits, it will help everyone if Hield knows that’s his job. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting and a team-high eight rebounds.

Where’s Skal?

Joerger promised during the preseason there would be stretches during the season where minutes would fluctuate based on matchups or him wanting to take a look at different lineups.

That’s applied to Skal Labissiere lately. He didn’t play at all in the first half of Wednesday’s loss at Boston before seeing the court late in the blowout loss.

Labissiere played six minutes, all in the first half, against the Pistons, grabbing two rebounds and had with three fouls.