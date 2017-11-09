Kings guards Buddy Hield (24) and De'Aaron Fox talk during in the second quarter on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kings guards Buddy Hield (24) and De'Aaron Fox talk during in the second quarter on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kings guards Buddy Hield (24) and De'Aaron Fox talk during in the second quarter on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

‘He didn’t blink’: How De’Aaron Fox grabbed 76ers coach’s attention – and kept it

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 09, 2017 7:56 PM

Kings rookie guard De’Aaron Fox has shown enough talent to convince many league observers believe he will be a star in the NBA.

One person who is keeping an eye on Fox is Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown.

“I’m always paying attention to Fox,” Brown said before Thursday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. “He came into Philadelphia when it was very hotly rumored and true that we were going to trade up and get Markelle Fultz. Yet he didn’t blink, he came in and still did the workout and he had a helluva workout.”

At the time, the 76ers had the third pick in the 2017 NBA draft. They would eventually complete the trade with Boston to move up to No. 1 and select Fultz, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Philadelphia was third because of a 2015 trade with the Kings that gave the Sixers the right to swap places with Sacramento.

The Kings used the fifth overall pick on Fox.

Brown was impressed with Fox on and off the court from his visit with Philadelphia.

“He was class, very, very sophisticated and polished for a young kid, young man,” Brown said. “There’s his speed and his shot looked better than everybody gave it credit.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Pause
Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Charting wisdom and power with Jerry Brown 0:37

Charting wisdom and power with Jerry Brown

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness 0:47

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness

Roseville woman hides as chaos erupts and shots ring out in Las Vegas shooting 2:57

Roseville woman hides as chaos erupts and shots ring out in Las Vegas shooting

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:19

A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down 1:07

49ers involved in one of three fights Sunday. How Pereira expects NFL to crack down

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store 1:53

Seen these guys? Video captures armed robbers at Fair Oaks phone store

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. 0:34

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

  • De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

    "It takes all five guys out there to come out strong," says Fox, following loss to Pacers Tuesday night.

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops