‘He didn’t blink’: How De’Aaron Fox grabbed 76ers coach’s attention – and kept it

Kings rookie guard De’Aaron Fox has shown enough talent to convince many league observers believe he will be a star in the NBA.

One person who is keeping an eye on Fox is Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown.

“I’m always paying attention to Fox,” Brown said before Thursday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. “He came into Philadelphia when it was very hotly rumored and true that we were going to trade up and get Markelle Fultz. Yet he didn’t blink, he came in and still did the workout and he had a helluva workout.”

At the time, the 76ers had the third pick in the 2017 NBA draft. They would eventually complete the trade with Boston to move up to No. 1 and select Fultz, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Philadelphia was third because of a 2015 trade with the Kings that gave the Sixers the right to swap places with Sacramento.

The Kings used the fifth overall pick on Fox.

Brown was impressed with Fox on and off the court from his visit with Philadelphia.

“He was class, very, very sophisticated and polished for a young kid, young man,” Brown said. “There’s his speed and his shot looked better than everybody gave it credit.”