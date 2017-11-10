Kings Q&A: What’s the deal with Skal? Will Fox overtake Hill as starter?

Throughout the season, Jason Jones answers readers’ questions about the team in a weekly Twitter mailbag. Tweet your questions with the hashtag #JonesHoldsCourt.

Q: What’s the deal with Skal Labissiere? I thought he had a coming out last season. I looked forward to seeing him get more involved this year. What happened?

– JT‏, @JJT12380

A: Nothing has happened to Labissiere. He’s young. That’s all.

I wouldn’t go as far as to say Labissiere’s rookie season was a breakout campaign. He only played in 33 games. That’s not half a season. He did have some big scoring games, but he had some forgettable games as well.

There are some concerns about Labissiere’s ability to defend on the perimeter (he fouled a 3-point shooter on back-to-back possessions Thursday). Those situations are tough for him at this stage of his career and the coaching staff would prefer not to just leave him on the court to struggle.

The hope is as he gets more experience and stronger, he’ll learn to post up smaller players who take him away from the rim on the other end of the floor. I expect by the end of the season to see Labissiere playing a lot more.

Q: You think Hill will lose his starting spot to Fox?

– David Tejeras‏, @davidtejeras

A: No. But I do think there will be a lot of games like Thursday’s where De’Aaron Fox is on the court in the final minutes. There will also be chances for Fox to start due to injury or rest for a veteran.

Lately the second unit led by Fox has looked good. And George Hill did get the Kings off to a good start against Philadelphia with five assists in the first quarter.

The Kings are in no hurry to put too much on Fox, but teammates and many league observers agree that he can handle the pressure.

Q: In what scenarios does Joerger see Frank Mason as part of the rotation? It is confusing as hell.

– Cleetus Maquitas‏, @jjwilson23

A: Don’t be confused. It’s rather simple. Mason is the third point guard, so coach Dave Joerger won’t have many minutes for him when Fox and Hill are playing. With Buddy Hield and Garrett Temple playing well at shooting guard and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson playing most of the small forward minutes recently, there aren’t as many chances to play Fox and Hill together to possibly open up more minutes for Mason.

Hill’s been hit with nagging injuries in the past, so I’d be surprised if Mason is sent to play for Reno in the G-League. Hill has already had one rest game, and it probably won’t be the last this season, so Mason has to be ready to go.

Q: Is Regulators the best hip hop song ever or are people who think otherwise just hopelessly wrong?

– Josh Egbert‏, @ExtraLrgPopcorn

A: Being that I am from Long Beach, who am I to argue that a song with Warren G and Nate Dogg is not the best hip hop song ever? Only “Summertime in the LBC” rivals this, largely due to my Long Beach bias.

I could go with a lot of different options, but this is one of my favorite songs of all time, and I refuse try to reason with people who will hopelessly argue facts.