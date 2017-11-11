With relative ‘watching over all of us,’ Malachi Richardson made most of his minutes

Malachi Richardson posted on his Twitter account Thursday about his grandmother’s death.
RIP Grandmom I know you watching over all of us— KingMali (@KingMali23) November 9, 2017
Later that night he made all three of his shots, including two 3-pointers, and scored eight points in seven minutes during the Kings’ 109-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Richardson played college basketball at Syracuse in New York and is from New Jersey.
“He’s got some stuff going on so I don’t know how much he’s going to play tonight,” said Kings coach Dave Joerger before the Kings played the New York Knicks Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
There might be a chance for Richardson to play against the Knicks with Vince Carter missing a second consecutive game due to kidney stones, but that’s no guarantee.
“But we’ve got a lot of those guys and they play similar positions and so sometimes it’s difficult,” Joerger said. “It’s always difficult if you can only get five or six minutes in a game.”
Richardson did not play in the first half.
Joerger prefers to get players extended and consistent minutes over the course of the game instead of brief stints.
