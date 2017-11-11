More Videos

    The Kings second-year forward has seen his playing time decrease, but scored a season-high 19 points in a lopsided loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings open with 10-0 run, but starters struggled after as Porzingis, Knicks take over

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 11, 2017 7:38 PM

NEW YORK

The good feeling that comes with back-to-back wins was emphatically squashed.

The New York Knicks put on a shooting display in a 118-91 victory over the Kings on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 34 points. Courtney Lee scored 20 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Skal Labissiere led the Kings (3-9) with 19 points. Buddy Hield scored 17 points.

The Knicks (7-5) shot 52.2 percent, while the Kings made just 37.5 percent from the floor.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

After a quick start, the starters were silent

The Kings led 10-0 to start the game, but after three minutes the Knicks began to take control. The starters scored just 14 points after the first quarter and none finished in double figures.

No starter had more than three rebounds and only one, Willie Cauley-Stein, had more than two assists. That’s not nearly enough from the unit that starts both halves.

Porzingis outscored the Kings’ starting lineup 34-31.

Hot-shooting is not the norm

The Kings found their offense to win two consecutive games, but more times than not, scoring will be a struggle.

It would help if the Kings could generate points off defense, but the Knicks shot well and committed just 11 turnovers. So the Kings needed to be great on offense to keep pace.

Buddy off the bench works

Hield playing with the second unit continues to be a positive that has developed over the last couple of weeks. He looks for his shot and resembles the aggressive player the Kings had for the last 25 games of last season.

With his scoring, Hield also had three assists, an area he has to continue to grow in to add some life to the Kings’ offense.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

