Kings recall Papagiannis from the Reno Bighorns

The Kings recalled center Georgios Papagiannis from the Reno Bighorns of the G-League on Sunday, and he joined the team on its three-game trip that includes Monday’s game at the Washington Wizards.
The second-year center was assigned to the Bighorns Thursday and appeared in two games. Papagiannis had 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks Saturday in a 106-102 loss to Wisconsin.
Papagiannis had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 125-109 loss to Austin on Friday.
Papagiannis has appeared in two games with the Kings this season.
