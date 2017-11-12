Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) controls the ball after a rebound in front of Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) at Golden 1 Center on April 9.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings recall Papagiannis from the Reno Bighorns

By Jason Jones

November 12, 2017 5:40 PM

WASHINGTON

The Kings recalled center Georgios Papagiannis from the Reno Bighorns of the G-League on Sunday, and he joined the team on its three-game trip that includes Monday’s game at the Washington Wizards.

The second-year center was assigned to the Bighorns Thursday and appeared in two games. Papagiannis had 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks Saturday in a 106-102 loss to Wisconsin.

Papagiannis had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 125-109 loss to Austin on Friday.

Papagiannis has appeared in two games with the Kings this season.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

